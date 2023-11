Fire damages at least 4 apartments in Allentown

Fire damages at least 4 apartments in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least four apartments were damaged when a three-alarm fire broke out in Allentown Monday night.

Chopper 6 was high above as firefighters worked to douse the flames on the unit block of North 17th Street.

Everyone made it out of the burning building safely.

The owner of the property is helping residents with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.