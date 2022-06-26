alligator

An alligator killed a person near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

The victim's body was recovered from the pond and the alligator was removed and euthanized, police say.
EMBED <>More Videos

An alligator killed a person near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina -- A person was killed by an alligator near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, according to police.

The alligator took hold of a person near the edge of a retention pond on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department, which responded to the scene.

Following the attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club, the alligator returned to the retention pond, the Sun News reported.

The victim's body was recovered from the pond and the alligator was removed and euthanized, police say. The police department's investigation is still underway, authorities said, and the victim's identity and a cause of death have not yet been released.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

"Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident," wrote the department.

South Carolina is home to alligators that live across the state's coastal marshlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinau.s. & worldalligator
ALLIGATOR
Man records video of massive alligator eating another gator whole
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
TOP STORIES
Man's body found burned in Mount Airy, police say
Catholic Church leaders praise Supreme Court's ruling
Dog food recall over possible salmonella contamination
NJ non-profit brings love to Philadelphia street corner every week
AccuWeather: Humid, Unsettled At Times Monday
Viewing for Sean Williamson to take place Sunday evening
Cape May beach dedicated to lifeguard who died while on the job
Show More
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
3 women hospitalized after fire in West Philadelphia
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper out indefinitely afte...
More TOP STORIES News