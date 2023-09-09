Caught on video: Alligator found in NJ park captured by police after week-long search

Alligator found in Middlesex County park captured by police after week-long search

The gator was first spotted at Victor Crowell Park last week.

MIDDLESEX, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After more than a week, an alligator was finally captured in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Police body camera footage shows the moment officers moved in on the four-foot-long gator on Thursday night.

The officer was able to put a leash around the alligator's neck before putting it into his patrol car.

As of Thursday night, the gator is in the care of the Cape May County Zoo.

It will eventually be moved to a sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, according to officials.