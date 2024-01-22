New Modern Greek restaurant Almyra will transport you to the islands

Almyra is from the same family that created Estia. Their goal is to provide Greek cuisine with a twist and vibes reminiscent of the Greek Isles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almyra's decor is a warmed-up version of a white-washed village in Greece, with florals dripping from the ceiling, Greek urns planted throughout, a floral wall handmade in Greece and a DJ spinning tunes Friday and Saturday evenings.

It's all designed to make you feel like you're at a beach bar in Mykonos or Santorini.

Almyra is the creation of the same family that opened Estia at Broad and Locust Streets 18 years ago. While Estia is traditional "Grandma's house" Greek cuisine, Almyra is more modern fare.

The dumplings are a twist on the traditional spanakopita.

A Greek/Asian fusion dish, they are stuffed with spinach, cheese and onions and served with house-made tzatziki.

The Australian lamb chops are marinated for days in herbs and olive oil and served with a layered potato version of a French fry that makes them crispy on the outside and soft and buttery on the inside.

The lavraki, Greek for Sea Bass, is a whole fish, deboned and grilled.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.

1620 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

267-876-7070