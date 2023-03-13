First responder honored for heroics after training exercise explosion at SCI Phoenix

A first responder who came to the rescue after his colleagues were injured in an explosion was honored on Monday in Norristown.

Ambulance Chief Tom Trojansky was honored for his actions after an explosion at the SCI Phoenix prison.

Ambulance Chief Tom Trojansky from Plymouth Community Ambulance Company received a Commendation for Heroism.

He was one of several people recognized at Montgomery County Courthouse for his efforts to help save five injured officers.

Three bomb squad technicians, a state trooper, and an FBI special agent were hurt in an explosion during a training exercise at the SCI Phoenix prison last September.

"It's great to have a commendation today, it's wonderful to be recognized. However, public safety is part of the job. It's what we sign up for. It's what we do every day," Trojansky said.

All five victims in the explosion were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.