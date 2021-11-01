american airlines

American Airlines cancels thousands of flights due to bad weather, staffing shortages

The airline canceled 20% of its flights due to bad weather and staffing shortages.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the weekend, thousands of passengers were left stranded after American Airlines canceled more than 2,200 flights across the country from Friday to Monday.

"I'd be pissed," said Reggie Cuts of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

The biggest day of flight cancellations was Halloween when the airline canceled 20% of its flights due to bad weather and staffing shortages.

"When I was booking my flight, I have to get somewhere because of a death in the family," said Tamika Butts of Wynnefield. "I did not have time to deal with a cancellation, so I definitely chose not to fly with them."

American Airlines COO David Seymour said in an internal email to employees that Dallas Fort Worth International Airport battled wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, reducing arrival capacity by more than half. It created long lines and headaches for customers at airports.

Barbara Ray, of Camden, said she's been looking forward to her Cincinnati trip for months, adding she was anxious driving to Philadelphia International Airport Monday morning after hearing about all the cancellations.

"I got all jittery until we got here and found out that I was fine," said Ray. "And I'm so happy. I just can't wait to get there."

American also cited staffing shortages as a reason for the delays but said customers are getting rebooked the same day.

American Airlines says nearly 1,800 flight attendants will be returning from leave starting today and are hiring hundreds more.

