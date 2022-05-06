A year of HEALED with Dikembe Mutombo, Dr. Erika Rees-Punia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering, Pat Croce celebrates the one-year anniversary of the ACS HEALED movement with a pair of special guests.
First, NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo sits across Pat for an in-person interview to discuss the amazing work Mutombo and the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation are doing to advance cancer care for women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Then, Pat gets an update on the HEALED study from ACS Principal Scientist Dr. Erika Rees-Punia.
Watch the video above for the riveting conversation, and follow ACS Healed for more on the movement.
For more information on colon cancer and screening options, visit cancer.org/colon.
