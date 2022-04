Pat Croce is one of the most dynamic, positive people you will ever meet. Surprising no one who knows him, he turned his own cancer fight into a challenge that he has shared publically.He wants to share the details of his successes and life-changes with everyone, regardless of whether cancer has entered their lives in some way.Pat's conversations with leaders, medical and nutritional experts, friends, and inspirational figures have made Healed a transformative program. Now he's taking his favorite moments and guests and presenting them in shorter videos.This is Healed Spotlight with Pat Croce!