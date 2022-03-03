HEALED - Keep Moving Forward

Welcome to Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering!
Both of this Gathering's guests embody the rule of changing the rulebook and keep moving forward.
We first welcome back favorite-guest Dr. Jeanie Subach, a Registered Dietitian, Board Certified Sports Specialist Dietitian, and faculty member in the Department of Nutrition at West Chester University. Dr. Subach has taught us about healthy grains, easy soups, and how to use leafy green vegetables. Today we celebrated National Nutrition Month - and Frozen Food Month. We merged the two together for a discussion around nutrient dense foods that can come from the frozen section - like the blueberries Dr. Subach uses in her smoothies. She shares that we don't lose nutrients when foods are flash frozen - so if you don't have access to fresh, definitely check out the frozen food section.
Dr. Subach's final thoughts are around the potential benefits or drawbacks to the trend of fasting. Her bottom line is - three healthy meals a day, nutrient-dense snacks as needed between, live a healthy lifestyle - and your body will have what it needs.
We then meet Jan White, a is a proud survivor/thriver of Stage IV Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that invaded her chest and spine in 2016. She is a legislative advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). Jan is a member of the American Cancer Society's Delaware Leadership Council as well as the State Lead Ambassador for Delaware ACS CAN. Jan went from being almost paralyzed due to her cancer to now walking, hiking, and more. She is still advancing even today, still growing and recovering. Her personal mantra is Onward - keep moving forward.
