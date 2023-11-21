American Idol finalist Colin Stough performing at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

American Idol finalist Colin Stough will be performing his rendition of the Elvis Presley classic 'Blue Christmas' at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some American Idol star power is joining us for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Season 21 finalist and country artist Colin Stough will be performing his just-released cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas."

"It's the song that I grew up listening to," Stough says. "I was like, 'Man, do you think we can put a twist on it? And I said, 'I can try!'"

Last year, Colin was a senior in high school in Mississippi, working for an HVAC company. He auditioned for Idol on a whim, and he came in third place.

Now, he's making new music and playing arena tours.

He says this holiday season, he's counting all of these blessings.

"I'm grateful that I get to do something I love every day and that I have people out there who love it as much as I do," he says.

He reflects on how much Idol has changed his life.

"Before the show, I was just working a dead end job. I wasn't going to college," he says. "I went on the show because my mom wanted me to. I never even dreamed I'd make it as far as I did."

