American Idol finalist Colin Stough performing at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some American Idol star power is joining us for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Season 21 finalist and country artist Colin Stough will be performing his just-released cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas."
"It's the song that I grew up listening to," Stough says. "I was like, 'Man, do you think we can put a twist on it? And I said, 'I can try!'"
Last year, Colin was a senior in high school in Mississippi, working for an HVAC company. He auditioned for Idol on a whim, and he came in third place.
Now, he's making new music and playing arena tours.
He says this holiday season, he's counting all of these blessings.
"I'm grateful that I get to do something I love every day and that I have people out there who love it as much as I do," he says.
He reflects on how much Idol has changed his life.
"Before the show, I was just working a dead end job. I wasn't going to college," he says. "I went on the show because my mom wanted me to. I never even dreamed I'd make it as far as I did."
