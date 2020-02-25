Arts & Entertainment

Wilmington's Margie Mays advances on 'American Idol'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington, Delaware's Margie Mays has advanced on "American Idol."

Mays joined Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay during Sunday night's episode. The judges sent both to Hollywood.

Last year, Mays earned a golden ticket despite her nervous burping that perplexed the judges.

"I'm gonna give you another shot," said Luke Bryan before sending Mays to Hollywood, again.

"Lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place and I'm getting this moment, this opportunity twice is beautiful," Mays told Action News.

American Idol airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.
