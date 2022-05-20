theater

Jodi Long's 'American Jade' comes to Bucks County Playhouse

This one-woman show is about where we come from, and the impact we can all make.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jodi Long's 'American Jade' comes to Bucks County Playhouse

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Opening May 20 at Bucks County Playhouse: American Jade, written by and starring film and theater actor Jodi Long.

This one-woman show is about where we come from, and the impact we can all make.

Jodi Long is the first Asian-American actor to win an Emmy in any acting category.

She's had a long career in TV and film and on Broadway.

Here, she takes us back, to her parents' barrier-breaking careers in showbiz.

"My parents were vaudevillians, they met at the China Doll nightclub," Long said. "They had to start with a very stereotypical view of what Chinese people are supposed to be like. They ended up being like Fred and Ginger Rogers. I thought that sort of great when I saw it."

Performance is most certainly in Long's DNA.

"This play is really about imprints," she said. "My first imprint was showbusiness. That has really stayed around in my blood. Here I am going back to the theater with this piece that I've written.

To actually have Bucks County Playhouse come in and say, 'We want to do this play.' I was like, 'Wow. Cool.'"

Long recently starred in Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,' as Awkwafina's mother.

She hopes when people watch her show, they think about their own families, and their own family stories.

American Jade opens tonight at Bucks County Playhouse and runs through June 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew hope boroughpennsylvania newsentertainmenttheater
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEATER
Narberth mom debuts original musical starring 26 local young stars
'Hairspray' returns to Kimmel Cultural Campus for 20th anniversary
Dancers take to NYC stage to support people of Ukraine
Philly Theatre Week is back with more than 85 events around region
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornadoes, large hail possible later today
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Police ID ATV rider killed after colliding with car in Philadelphia
Philadelphia schools join growing list of districts requiring masks
Philly armed robbery suspects stealing high-end watches: Police
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students arrested
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Show More
SEPTA police search for Center City indecent assault suspect
Bryce Harper asks for fan's hat, trades his own
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the trailer
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News