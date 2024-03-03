History Channel show 'American Pickers' set to visit the Philadelphia area in April

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man's trash can sometimes be another man's treasure.

The popular show 'American Pickers' from the History Channel will be in the Philadelphia area in April, and they're looking for residents' stuff.

In a Facebook post, the show revealed that it will visit Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania next month.

'American Pickers' information

The show's hosts are looking for private collections only, noting that stores will not be considered.

If you think you have something special, but it's just a little dusty, the show encourages you to reach out.

For more information, contact show organizers by calling or texting 646-493-2184. You can also email them at americanpickers@cineflix.com.

Be sure to include your name, city, state, phone number, and a brief description of your collection.