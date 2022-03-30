Community members gather to donate for 6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross

The blood drive, held at the Courtyard by Marriott near City Avenue, accepted walk-in donors and registrations.
Neighbors from all walks of life have shown up to donate blood.
"My route is in Bala Cynwyd across the street, so I just thought, while I'm here, I'll do it on my lunch hour," said Tracy Benson, a delivery driver from Ridley Township.
Matthew Sanborn, a student at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, said, "I just know there's a critical shortage right now, and they do a good job of communicating that."
A total of 150 people signed up for the 2nd annual 6abc Philly Blood Drive and even more participated as time went on.
"I try to donate as much as I can. I feel like it's a really good thing to do, and if you can save a life, why not?" said Action News producer Stephanie Kirk.
Director Marlena Lynch of catering and conventions for the Courtyard by Marriott felt the same way.
"Anything that I can do personally to help, do my part, is what I wanted to do," Lynch said.
The Red Cross says it needs to collect 500 pints of blood every day for the Philadelphia region. Each donation saves up to three lives.
"There's no substitution for blood and blood products; we rely on the donations of individuals to roll up their sleeves and save a life," said Guy Triano, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region.
The blood drive is coming at a critical time too.
The Red Cross declared a national blood emergency during the winter's omicron surge, the worst blood shortage in a decade.
Which is a huge reason 6abc partnered with the Red Cross for this blood drive.
6abc's General Manager Bernie Prazenica and News Director Tom Davis also rolled up their sleeves to help in honor of the cause.
"We're part of our community, and we've taken great pride in supporting our community. There's a need for blood that exists all the time, and now it's even more," said Prazenica.