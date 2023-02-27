Germantown Friends School senior goes viral for college acceptance reaction

Germantown Friends School senior Amir Staten's reaction upon learning of his acceptance to Morehouse College has social media buzzing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia high school senior is going viral for all the right reasons.

Amir Staten from Germantown Friends School got into one of his top choice schools. And it was his reaction upon learning of his acceptance to Morehouse College that has social media buzzing with #BlackBoyJoy.

Staten got the news earlier this month via email, just as he was dropping his mom off in their Germantown neighborhood.

"I'm like, 'Mom! I just got an email!' She's like, 'Open it, what are you waiting for?'" he recalled. "So, I open the email in the rain, and lo and behold, it says: 'Congratulations you just got into Morehouse!'"

Amir's mother, Karlynne Staten, shared her son's happiness, recording him soaking up the news as he excitedly ran up and down his block

"I'm jumping, but then I'm like I can't jump...I'm recording, I'm recording," she said.

She posted the 30 second clip to Instagram for their family to share in the excitement, not realizing the video would take off.

The post got so much traction that Morehouse commented: "Welcome to the House!"

The HBCU in Atlanta has produced notable alums from Martin Luther King Jr to Spike Lee.

"It's overwhelming, but it's also a message to other kids in the city. You don't have to pick up a gun to be cool," he said. "You don't have to be involved in the streets to be cool. You can go to college and get a degree and still be the coolest."

Staten says he will be attending Morehouse College this fall. Congratulations!