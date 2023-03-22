Multiple brush fires near train tracks in New Jersey are disrupting NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service along the Northeast Corridor Wednesday.

NJ brush fires disrupt rush hour rail service between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia

EDISON, N.J. -- Multiple brush fires near train tracks in New Jersey are disrupting NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service along the Northeast Corridor Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey Transit said service was suspended on its Northeast Corridor Line between New York Penn Station and Trenton.

Limited service has since resumed between New York Penn Station and Metropark.

An official in Middlesex County said the fires there were caused from sparks emitted by a freight train:

"Middlesex County Department of Public Safety & Health has identified brush fires in several towns in the County resulting from sparks emitted by a freight train. Currently, the Northeast Corridor line of NJ Transit has been shut down from Metuchen station to New Brunswick station. There are ongoing efforts by local fire departments to contain the fires."

NJ Transit advised customers to seek alternate transportation. The Morris and Essex, Montclair Boonton (Mid-town Direct) and North Jersey Coastline will continue to operate.

New Jersey Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

Amtrak said its service is suspended between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia.

Amtrak customers can follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter for updates.

Trains began being impacted by the fires around 2:45 p.m., just before the start of the evening rush.