Delaware County woman charged with abusing, torturing 4 minors

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County authorities have made an arrest in a case involving torture and sexual abuse of children.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Anais Munoz, of Chester, Pennsylvania, is facing multiple felony charges of child endangerment, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and related crimes.

Investigators say the 19-year-old tortured four minors by choking them with cords, hitting them with bats, and branding them with a hair-straightening iron.

Munoz is also accused of sexual assault.

The alleged victims are aged 7 to 13.

Authorities say Munoz knew the family of the victims.

She is currently in custody in New Jersey.