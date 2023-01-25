WATCH LIVE

Delaware County woman charged with abusing, torturing 4 minors

Officials say she tortured the minors by choking them with cords, hitting them with bats, and branding them with a straightener.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 12:42AM
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County authorities have made an arrest in a case involving torture and sexual abuse of children.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Anais Munoz, of Chester, Pennsylvania, is facing multiple felony charges of child endangerment, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and related crimes.

Investigators say the 19-year-old tortured four minors by choking them with cords, hitting them with bats, and branding them with a hair-straightening iron.

Munoz is also accused of sexual assault.

The alleged victims are aged 7 to 13.

Authorities say Munoz knew the family of the victims.

She is currently in custody in New Jersey.

