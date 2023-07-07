WATCH LIVE

Montgomery County man sentenced to prison for 2022 road rage shootings

The judge ordered the man to take a mental health evaluation and pay restitution to two of the victims.

Friday, July 7, 2023 3:08AM
A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison on Thursday for firing shots at random drivers during three road rage incidents.

The shootings happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County between January and March 2022.

Andre Green, 30, pleaded guilty in April to several charges including aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

One shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on March 15, 2022, when Green shot at a pickup truck driver.

Then, on March 21, state troopers were called to the westbound lanes of I-276 where Green fired at another driver.

Two projectiles were recovered from the victim's vehicle in that incident.

Neither of the two victims in these cases required any medical attention.

The judge ordered Green to take a mental health evaluation and pay restitution to two of the victims involved in the shootings.

