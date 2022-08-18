Berks County cold case murder solved thanks to genetic genealogy

Police say Kane was a prostitute in the Reading area and they are still trying to determine how the two knew each other.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was almost 34 years ago when Anna Kane's body was found along Ontelaunee Trail near Rt. 662 in Perry Township, Berks County. Her murder was never solved, until now.

"I didn't think I'd see this day, but I had hope. My emotions are all over the place: happy, sad, angry," said Tamika Reyes, Kane's daughter.

Reyes was 9 years old when her 26-year-old mother was killed.

"I was lucky enough to at least know her and get a little time with her but my brothers don't remember her," Reyes said.

State police say Kane was beaten and strangled. DNA samples were taken from her clothing.

In 1990, a local newspaper published an article about her murder.

"The Reading Eagle received an anonymous letter signed from a concerned citizen that had numerous intimate details about the homicide," said Trooper Daniel Womer.

The DNA from the envelope matched the DNA from Kane's clothes. But they still couldn't link it to anyone.

"We did genetic genealogy done by Parabon NanoLabs and they were able to determine a possible suspect of Scott Grim," Womer said.

Police say there were more DNA hits from an arrest in Exeter and everything matched Grim, a native of the Hamburg area, who died of natural causes in 2018.

"I know in some respects since he is deceased, he will never face justice as we all would hope. But we solved it and gave some closure to the family," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Police say Kane was a prostitute in the Reading area and they are still trying to determine how the two knew each other.

Her family now has many questions that will remain unanswered and want the public to know who she was to them.

"She was a person. She was my mother. We loved her and still do. She never got the opportunity to make a change. We will always wonder why, why did it have to be this way?" Reyes said.