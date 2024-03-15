Lawsuit filed after teen fatally shot by trooper during street racing chaos on I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a teenager fatally shot by a Pennsylvania state police trooper last year during street racing chaos filed a lawsuit last week.

The lawsuit alleges the trooper involved used excessive force and failed to provide life-saving measures during the June 2023 shooting that left 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. dead on the highway.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. on June 4, 2023, for reports of numerous vehicles and pedestrians blocking the roadway on I-95 near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, authorities said troopers found a large group of cars blocking lanes of the highway while doing "burnouts" and "drifting," with a number of pedestrians spectating.

Allegrini was there with friends in his black Audi S4 reportedly spectating on the side of the road.

Authorities say troopers observed the vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 with its license plate completely obscured.

At some point, troopers moved in to make contact with Allegrini. And that's when police say two troopers were hit by the Audi S4, which resulted in the teen being ultimately shot and killed.

But the lawsuit alleges the trooper involved withdrew his weapon without probable cause within seconds of arriving on the scene. Lawyers say the trooper climbed on top of the front end of Allegrini's vehicle and fired a single shot through the windshield, striking the teen in the chest.

After being shot and bleeding out on the highway, the lawsuit alleges the trooper who fired the gunshot and other officers at the scene failed to provide necessary medical aid as Allegrini yelled for help as he died at the scene.

Two of the three passengers with Allegrini were handcuffed on the highway. They are also named in the lawsuit and allege they were arrested unlawfully without probable cause and suffered emotional distress by watching their friend being shot and killed.

The Pennsylvania State Police declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the continuing investigation and pending status of the litigation.

Standing outside the Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Belmont Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday, family members called for the trooper involved to be held accountable.

"The priority is to get him charged and be held accountable ... they hide behind these badges and walls like nothing happened," said the teen's father, Anthony Allegrini Sr. "There's not enough words to describe the pain. And until you have a son murdered in cold blood for no reason at all, you can't understand this."

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages in the amount of $50 million.