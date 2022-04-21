lawsuit

Former Yeadon police chief says borough owes him 776 hours in unpaid wages

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Paparo is seeking backpay, reinstatement of his job and other punitive and compensatory damages.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former police chief says Yeadon owes him 776 hours in unpaid wages

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- City council members in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are set to discuss a new set of allegations brought against the borough by its former police chief.

At a city council meeting Thursday night, an amended complaint filed on behalf of Anthony Paparo will be reviewed.

The complaint alleges Paparo was not paid for 776 hours worth of wages after he was fired in February.

It also accuses four council members of defamation and other allegations.

SEE ALSO: Yeadon Borough Council votes to fire police chief after allegations of overspending
EMBED More News Videos

After weeks of controversy, the Yeadon Borough Council has voted to fire its current police chief after allegations of overspending.



Paparo was fired over allegations of "wage theft" that reportedly cost the borough more than $380,000.

The chief, who is white, has previously stated that his job was on the line over his race.

Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris said race was never the case.

"It was not based on race. It was not based on his color. It was based on whether he was qualified to take the job," said Council-Harris.

The council voted to make Lt. Shawn Burns interim police chief.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Paparo is seeking backpay, reinstatement of his job and other punitive and compensatory damages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyeadon boroughpolice chieflawsuitcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
TOP STORIES
Del. prep school official charged with dealing child pornography
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Customers wait in long lines as cannabis sales begin in NJ
Former Philly officer charged for assault during unrest: DA
Penn professor's 'hateful rhetoric' prompts calls for accountability
Villanova students stunned by retirement of coach Jay Wright
Prosecutors decline to re-try Philly man, citing fired detective
Show More
Some companies dropping customer service phone reps
Failed robbery attempt at Philly gas station caught on video
3-year-old boy dies after surviving 2019 Hunting Park shooting
PA man becomes 11th person to score perfect game in original Pac-Man
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
More TOP STORIES News