apartment fire

Fire that ripped through West Windsor Twp., NJ apartments does not appear suspicious

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire that ripped through NJ apartments does not appear suspicious

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The massive four-alarm fire that destroyed an apartment complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey does not appear to be suspicious, investigators say.

However, there is no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

It will be several more days before the investigation is complete.

The fire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Taylor Court at Building 8 of the Avalon Princeton Junction Apartments.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 shows damage after massive apartment fire in West Windsor, NJ on April 7, 2021.



Twenty-two people from seven families are now without homes.

The view from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the three-story apartment building.



With daylight Thursday morning, the severe damage the fire caused could be seen. The roof is gone from the building and the siding is melted away.

Roughly 200 firefighters battled the blaze for four hours. A fourth alarm was struck just before 5 p.m. before it was brought under control an hour later.

No residents were injured in the fire. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

A massive four-alarm fire has destroyed an apartment complex and injured four firefighters in West Windsor Township, New Jersey.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west windsor townshipmercer countyfiredisasterapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
7 hospitalized after apartment fire in Delco
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
Rookie CA officer saves unresponsive elderly woman after fire
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News