storm damage

Aqua customers in southeastern Pa. asked to conserve water in aftermath of Ida

'We hadn't seen flood on the Schuylkill like this since 1869,' said Marc Lucca, president of Agua Pennsylvania.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Aqua customers asked to conserve water in aftermath of Ida

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are working around the clock to get things running at full capacity at the Aqua America plant in Phoenixville after last week's storm caused remarkable damage.

"We hadn't seen flood on the Schuylkill like this since 1869," said Marc Lucca, president of Agua Pennsylvania. "I can only imagine how bad it must be for people who have this kind of damage at their homes."

Lucca said of the two plants that sit next to the Schuylkill River and Pickering Creek, Pickering East is now back up and running. Pickering West, however, is another story.

"The Pickering West treatment plant is larger than east. It would provide anywhere from 25 to 40& or more of the drinking water that serves Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Lucca.

SEE ALSO: Pickering Creek crests over dam near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

"You wouldn't have been able to stand. Not only that the velocity of the water would have swept you away," added Lucca about the height of the water.

The plant serves roughly one million customers in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

While repair work is still underway, utility officials are asking customers to cut back on water use.

"Anyone that can conserve water is going to contribute to the recovery of our drinking water system across all the people we serve in Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Lucca.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News was near Phoenixville, Chester County on Thursday morning as water was freely flowing over the Pickering Creek Dam.



To help two communities still partially under a boil water notice in Chester County, Aqua has set up water stations for pickup in Charlestown and East Whiteland townships.

While not related in Lower Bucks County, officials noted points of low to no pressure in their water utility because of conditions on the river and also issued its own boil water advisory.

Utility companies are testing waters and expect to have results in the next few days to determine whether or not boil water advisories can be lifted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafloodingstorm damageflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Communities working together after devastating storm
Neighbors in New Jersey work together to clear flooded homes
Residents prepare to rebuild after storm damage in NJ
Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun
'Made in America' continues Sunday despite the rain
Search resumes for 2 missing after car swept away in storm
Philly residents urged to report storm damage. Here's how to do it
Montco recommends masking outdoors starting Monday
Herrera hits RBI single in 10th, Phils avoid sweep in Miami
Teen among 3 shot in Philadelphia Sunday night
Show More
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Neighbors in New Jersey work together to clear flooded homes
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
More TOP STORIES News