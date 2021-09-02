Water flowing over Pickering Creek Dam near Phoenixville, flooding Route 23

Route 23 in the area is completely flooded. We're told the roadway was raised about 20 years ago to prevent this type of flooding, but the storm has overwhelmed that safety measure.
An emergency alert was sent out around 1:15 a.m. advising Chester and Montgomery residents and businesses downstream from the dam to evacuate over fears the dam would breach.
That order was lifted later Thursday morning.
However, the water remained gushing over the dam after 10 a.m.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flash flooding and destructive winds across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.
The severe weather moved into the region Wednesday evening leading to 16 tornado warnings. A tornado was confirmed in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Multiple homes were destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of the county. According to Gloucester County officials, two people suffered minor injuries due to the storm.
High winds also brought down trees in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. A woman was killed in Upper Dublin Township when a tree fell onto a home, authorities said.
The National Weather Service surveyors will be investigating possible tornadoes from Wednesday's storm in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties in New Jersey.
Flooding resulted in major closures across the region Thursday including on the Vine Street Expressway, the Schuylkill Expressway, Kelly Drive in Philadelphia and Route 1 in Mercer County, New Jersey.
Evacuations were ordered in The Island neighborhood of Trenton because of concerns that the Delaware River would flood homes.
Floodwaters were being blamed for at least nine deaths in northern New Jersey and New York City. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.
A New York City police spokesperson says a total of eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements. Among the deaths reported in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found at separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both died after being found inside a home.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency in response to the storm, which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.