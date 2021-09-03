Boil water advisory issued in Lower Bucks County | What you should know

LEVITTTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority has issued a boil water advisory for all customers due to low pressure."We also ask that you conserve water wherever you can. We are unable to determine when pressure will be restored, however please know that we are working diligently to resolve the issues and appreciate your patience," officials said.Residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, officials said.