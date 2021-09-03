boil water advisory

Boil water advisory issued in Lower Bucks County | What you should know

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at Noon: September 3, 2021.

LEVITTTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority has issued a boil water advisory for all customers due to low pressure.

"We also ask that you conserve water wherever you can. We are unable to determine when pressure will be restored, however please know that we are working diligently to resolve the issues and appreciate your patience," officials said.

Residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, officials said.



MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbucks countyhealthpennsylvania newsboil water advisory
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Boil water advisory lifted in Montco
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
TOP STORIES
Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pa.
Cleanup continues on flooded Vine Street Expressway in Philly
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pa.
Montgomery County officials identify 3 residents killed in storm
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.; one of 7 local twisters
Historic flooding in Philly region; 7 local tornadoes
Show More
President Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
Couple pulled from rubble after buildings collapse in Philly
25 deaths now reported in NJ due to Ida, including 2 in Mercer County
AccuWeather: Floodwaters receding, sunny and nice today
More TOP STORIES News