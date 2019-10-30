Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, no weapon found

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lockdown was lifted at Archbishop Carroll High School after Radnor Township police said no weapon was found on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. The lockdown was lifted around 12:20 p.m.

According to police, all the students are safe and classes have resumed.

Police said a person was being questioned for investigative purposes, but that no charges were pending.

Parents will be notified as soon as possible on updates on the investigation, police said.
