Philly carjacking suspect hides out in 81-year-old man's car, points gun at back of his head: Police

According to police, the 81-year-old parked his car and went to order food at a nearby restaurant.
Armed suspect hid out in 81-year-old's car before carjacking: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed carjacking suspect hid in the backseat of an 81-year-old man's vehicle as the victim went to get to lunch in Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 9, on the 4600 block of North Broad Street in Logan.

Surveillance video, released by police on Wednesday, shows the suspect entering the victim's vehicle.



Police say the suspect then hid in the back as the victim completed his order.

When the 81-year-old man returned and got into his vehicle, police say the suspect took out a gun and put it to the back of the victim's head.

The suspect demanded the man's keys.

Police say there was a brief struggle, but soon the 81-year-old man got out of his vehicle and the suspect drove off.

In the video, the suspect was seen wearing a Puma jacket, black New Balance sneakers and a necklace with unique jewelry.



Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
Related topics:
philadelphiacar theftcarjackingarmed robbery
