Victim of only armed carjacking in Delaware County town this year recounts terrifying attack

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A victim of a violent carjacking in Delaware County spoke exclusively with Action News about the attack.

Police said the crime took place near the intersection of South 4th and Chestnut streets around 10 p.m. in Darby on September 6.

The victim, Mariah, who did not want her last name used, says she was just parking her car after arriving home when two men with guns aggressively approached both her car windows.

"It's not something that you can prepare or plan for. I couldn't have moved my car in a split second," said Mariah. "They had guns, they were telling me to get out. Me doing exactly what I did could have been the saving point of my life and them not trying to shoot me."

The scary encounter was captured on a nearby surveillance video.

The masked suspects took Mariah's cell phone before taking off in her Hyundai Santa Fe.

According to police, a third suspect was picked up down the street.

"It's a shame, you have to think about not sitting in your car for five minutes, getting yourself in order before you go in the house," said Mariah.

This is a case that's stumped investigators. Darby Police Chief Joseph Gabe says while they've investigated numerous other violent crimes, to date, this is the only carjacking in the borough this year.

"If we had multiple incidents like this, we would be able to track it a little better," said Gabe. "We were able to track the car to Chester County, but haven't been able to track it since."

Detectives are now determined to find the suspects and Mariah's car.

The victim tells Action News the experience was very traumatic for her. She plans to move from her home where she has lived for four years.

She is also asking neighbors to stay vigilant.

"I really just would like for people to be aware and I would like obviously for those people to be, you know, caught," said Mariah.

If you have any information about the suspects you're asked to contact the Darby Borough Police at (610) 586-1100.