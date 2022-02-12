Armed robbers steal several thousand dollars in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wild scene unfolded late Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 1600 block of Grant Avenue.Philadelphia police say three armed suspects walked up to a parked Honda with three men sitting inside.Police say the suspects demanded cellphones and wallets and discovered the cash inside the car.Officials say the robbers took the money and other items and drove off.The victims decide to chase the suspects, but, authorities say the driver lost control and crashed down an embankment.The crash happened near Lott Street and Northeast Avenue.Police say all three victims were treated for minor injuries.The suspects remain at large.