Former Cherry Hill, New Jersey youth group director facing child pornography charges

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former youth group director has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Arnold DiBlasi, of Marlton, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to officials, the investigation began in May after the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-Tech Crimes Unit received information about DiBlasi's online activities from the FBI.

The investigation revealed DiBlasi has utilized an online chat room and distributed more than 11,000 files of child porn to 30 people, officials said.

According to officials, DiBlasi is the former youth group director at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill. He was taken into custody on July 26 following the execution of a search warrant.

DiBlasi was placed in the Burlington County Jail and was released following a detention hearing. The case will now be referred to a grand jury for possible indictment, officials said.