Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last week in Somerton.

It happened around 6 p.m. on December 12 on the 11800 block of Bustleton Avenue in front of the Leo Shopping Center.



Eighty-two-year-old Yulia Sherman, a mother of two and grandmother of five, was in the crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.

Good Samaritans tried to perform CPR on the Ukraine native, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
