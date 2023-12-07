West Philadelphia couple serving up Ethiopian food from their homeland at Amsale Café

Art of Aging: West Philly couple Bellew Asfa and Gomege Achamyeleh serving up Ethiopian food from their homeland at Amsale Café

Bellew Asfa and Gomege Achamyeleh opened Amsale Café in June of 2022 on the 4800 block of Walnut Street in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've never had Ethiopian food, Bellew Asfa and Gomege Achamyeleh are happy to introduce you. They're serving up traditional favorites, like kitfo, at their restaurant.

"It's Ethiopian style," says Achamyeleh.

She works back of the house as chef, but she's also co-owner of Amsale Café, along with her husband, Asfa.

"It's meat or vegetables," says Asfa. "But it's prepared in a way we do it at home."

Both are originally from Ethiopia, but they met here in the U.S.

"I came here for a professional exchange program," says Asfa. "We're married since 1997."

Amsale Café is a second act for both of them.

"Once she decided not to work at Hahnemann after 12 years, we sat down and she said she would like to open a restaurant," says Asfa. "We said okay, let's make every effort and do it and we did."

Asfa retired from his 30-year job with a local union to help her.

"I'm very happy," says Achamyeleh.

The restaurant's name is a tribute to Achamyeleh's mother, who taught her to cook.

"Amsale, she's my mom," says Achamyeleh. "She's passed away nine years ago."

The restaurant features traditional dishes like kitfo, served raw or cooked. Achamyeleh says for her kitfo, she uses beef and mixes that meat with a hot spice, cardamom and butter.

"This is the raw. This is good, trust me," she says.

"People really like it," says Asfa.

If you're looking for a dish with a variety of flavors, try a meat or veggie combination.

There are some unique veggie offerings like shiro, which Asfa says is "made of bean powder." The injera is a spongy flatbread used for scooping.

"This is Ethiopian injera," says Asfa. "It's gluten free."

He says serving the flavors of his homeland helps keep him engaged to the community here.

"I don't feel I am retired now," says Asfa. "But I'm having fun."

For more information, visit www.AmsaleCafe.com.

Amsale Café

4817 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19139

(215) 397-4420