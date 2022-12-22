Nonprofit hosts card making party to deliver holiday cheer to senior citizens in Delaware County

A local nonprofit recently hosted a party so families could be together and craft cards to spread some holiday cheer to a group of senior citizens in Delaware County.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Social Worker Sharell Wilson has a vision of building family bonds and strengthening communities, so she hosted a holiday-card-making party at Five Points Coffee in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The event also served to fundraise for her nonprofit called Fruits of the Family Table that she founded in 2019.

"Our mission areas are reintegration, aging, parenting and substance use," said Wilson. "We want to impact communities."

The event brought families together, with a focus on serving seniors. Wilson says she wants to serve this population because "seniors are pivotal to the family dynamic."

"We are hosting a holiday card making party," she said. "And the holiday cards are going to be given to the attendees of the Watkins Avenue Senior Center in Upper Darby."

Supplies were provided so creativity could flow and many cards were made with wishes for a happy holiday.

"We're trying to make things nice and festive and fun for families," said Wilson.

This is the fourth year for the party and Wilson's mother, Tina Thomas, was there. Thomas says she is proud of her daughter for hosting the event and wanted to participate because she feels like helping seniors is "a beautiful thing," especially this time of year.

"They should be happy when they see these cards," she said.

Kids helped too. First grader Jordan Williams traveled from Dover, Delaware with his family for the event.

"It was really nice to make cards," he said.

And Nyla Dwyer from West Philadelphia designed cards with handwritten messages for the seniors.

"I want to tell them, have a nice day and a nice Christmas," she said.

"Yeah, they're gonna like it," said Williams.

Wilson hand delivered the cards to the Watkins Avenue Senior Center; many with heartfelt messages.

"We really just want to bring some smiles to some faces," said Wilson. "And show love to the seniors because they are very important to our families."

Cynthia Good from Clifton Heights, PA says it made her "feel good" to receive a card and to know that others were thinking about her and others at the center during the holiday season.

"That's a beautiful card," she said.

Wilson says people got "really creative" designing their cards. Somebody even attached Hershey kisses to a card.

"It was really, really pretty," said Wilson.

Angelina Cibotti from Upper Darby was overcome with emotion at receiving a card.

"I think it's beautiful and I love it," she said, fighting back tears. "I love it."

"I'm really hoping that they feel loved, they feel thought about, and they feel some joy this time of year," said Wilson.

For more information:

Fruits of the Family Table

Upper Darby Watkins Senior Center