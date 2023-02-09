Retirees learning new moves at LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio in Gloucester County

At the dance studio, students can learn everything from the tango to the waltz, and even salsa.

If you're looking for a fun night out, there's a spot in Gloucester County that can teach you some moves to have you looking smooth on the dance floor.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On weeknights in Glassboro, New Jersey, you should be dancing at LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio, where Gene LaPierre is the owner, as well as an instructor.

"We do all partner dancing," he said.

At the dance studio, students can learn everything from the tango to the waltz, and even salsa. LaPierre says Latin dances are "all considered ballroom" and they "teach all of it."

"We're going to do some salsa tonight," he said.

Husband and wife Jay and Pat Mayhew have been dancing at LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio for the last 11 years.

"Just about anything that they'll teach, we'll jump in on a class and enjoy it," said Pat. "They're all very fun."

"We're here for the social end of it," added Jay.

"We have private lessons and we also have group classes," said LaPierre. "And everything is taught from the very beginning."

"He really is patient in helping you get the moves right," said Pat.

"Then they can grow and move at their own pace," said LaPierre. "We range anywhere from about 18 years old to 85 years old."

"We get to dance with everyone in the classes," said Jay. "You don't have to come as a couple, you can come as a single."

Throughout the group class, dance partners switch so students get to meet and dance with different people.

E. Raye LeValley has been attending the group classes by herself for the last nine years, since her husband no longer dances.

"I danced since I was nine and dancing for me is a way of life," said LeValley. "I love it all."

She says there really isn't a dance that she doesn't like doing in class.

"It keeps my psyche happy," she said.

"There's so many things that happen in life, but when you dance, your mind goes somewhere else," said LaPierre.

"Just settle in and dance, and enjoy being together," said Jay.

"Yeah, it's definitely a date night," said Pat.

"I think dance keeps you incredibly healthy," said LeValley. "You just want to stay able to do this as long as you can."

"It's just an amazing feeling that they're really enjoying themselves and having fun," said LaPierre.

For more information:

LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio

111 East High Street

Glassboro, NJ 08028

LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio

LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio on Facebook

LaPierre Ballroom Dance Studio on Instagram