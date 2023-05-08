Local therapist helping change the narrative on mental health in the Asian American community

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Asian Americans are the least likely group to seek mental health treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've seen a big push since the COVID-19 pandemic began to normalize getting help for mental health and same can be said when looking at it through the lens of Asian Americans.

The new Netflix comedy "Beef" is exploring the stigma and helping change the narrative by bringing mental health in the Asian American community center stage.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Asian Americans are the least likely group to seek mental health treatment.

Majet Reyes, a licensed therapist at Resilient Mind Works in Northern Liberties, says she's not surprised by that stat. She came to the United States from the Philippines when she was 16.

Majet Reyes

"We don't talk about feelings. We don't talk about mental health. We don't talk to strangers. It was something that we were told you just push through," she said.

Language barriers, lack of health coverage, and shortage of culturally aware practitioners all contribute to the treatment gap. It's something Reyes, a former first responder, is working to change.

She primarily helps frontline workers and people of color.

"I'm actually getting more Asian Americans reaching out to me and one of the first things they say is it's so nice to see someone who looks like me," said Reyes.

Since the pandemic, Reyes says half of her clients are now first responders, and about 20% are Asian American.