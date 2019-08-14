At least 3 officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple police officers have been shot during a chaotic incident in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It's happening along the 3700 block of North 15th Street.

Chopper 6 is over the massive police presence as officers have guns drawn near a home on the block.

Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philly on August 14, 2019.



Police say at least three officers have been shot and rushed to Temple University hospital. The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time.

Temple University is currently on lockdown as police try to secure the area.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
