Local alliance focuses on stopping Asian hate two years after Atlanta spa attacks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday marks the two year anniversary of the deadly Atlanta spa shootings, which targeted Asian-American women.

It's a grim anniversary, but one that activists say has to be recognized.

In the two years since, anti-Asian attacks have continued to grow. It's the reason why the Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance (PAPAJA) held an event Thursday afternoon, to speak out against Asian hate.

"Throughout the history of the United States, Asians have been used as scapegoats," said Stephanie Sun, PAPAJA co-chair.

She and many others spoke at the event, which was held in the Michael Nutter Theater at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Injustices are a primary focus of the PAPAJA, which was formed last year.

"We promise that we will stand up against hate and we will work together," said Marcia Bronstein, regional director of American Jewish Committee Philadelphia.

She also noted that PAPAJA is the first Asian/Jewish alliance organization in the U.S.

"When we come together, learn from one another, and speak up, we can fight against the hate that plagues our communities," said Krishna Rami, deputy chief of staff in the mayor's office.

Thursday's event focused on the cause and trauma of Asian hate. It focused heavily on March 16, 2021, when a gunman in Atlanta targeted three Asian American owned-or-operated spas and killed eight people.

Six of them were Asian American women.

Events across the country were held to mark the two-year anniversary of the attacks, with the son of one of the victims speaking out.

"It's important that I share my mother's story. I share the event to let people know that what we are experiencing is real and it impacts people's lives," said Robert Peterson.

According to new data from the FBI, there was a national 11.6% increase in reported hate crimes from 2020-2021. During that same time, there was a 9.3% rise in reported anti-Asian hate crimes.

Fear has changed the way some people live their lives, with 36% of Asian Americans who participated in a Pew Research Center study saying they have changed their daily routines due to concerns over attacks and threats.

Tina Yu says she hears threats daily as a restaurant owner in Northeast Philadelphia.

"F you... go back to China. Come outside, I will fight you," she recalled, listing the insults hurled at her with the help of an interpreter.

Pistol-whipped at her own restaurant, her story is one reason behind the call for change, to which 6abc's own Nydia Han is lending her voice.

"Those killings shined a light that the fear and vulnerability we feel every day," said Han, as she spoke to people gathered at Thursday's event.

In the two years since the Atlanta spa attacks, the group Stop AAPI Hate received more than 11,400 reports of attacks or threats.

As high as that number is, it's likely not a reflection of the true number of attacks, since many go unreported. The organizers of the PAPAJA event encouraged people to speak up for themselves and each other.