Southeast Asian Market returns to FDR Park in Philadelphia for summer months

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Large crowds turned out in FDR Park in Philadelphia for the long-awaited return of the Southeast Asian Market.

The market opened for the season this weekend.

According to its website, the market is a "community of refugees and immigrant members who have called the Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park their home since the 1980s."

The community hub has been in place for over 35 years, the website says.

Shoppers can enjoy native cuisine dishes, culturally specific produce, plants, clothing, and jewelry.

There were also services provided by entrepreneurs who spoke multiple languages.

The market is open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through June.

To learn more, visit the market's website.