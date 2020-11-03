2020 presidential election

Atlantic City businesses boarding up ahead of Election Day

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Atlantic City, New Jersey, businesses are taking extra precautions ahead of Election Day.

Stores have boarded up their windows in fear of civil unrest.

The Action Cam was at the Tanger Outlets where workers were drilling plywood into the window of the Sketchers store in the event of looting.

Officials there do not say if there is a specific threat, only that they have plans in place just in case.

In New Jersey, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 3 million residents have already voted by mail in this election. On Election Day, you can vote in person by returning your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your designated polling location.

The groundswell of early voting for the 2020 election is due in part to the youth vote.

