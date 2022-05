HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 28 in Hammonton, Atlantic County.Police say a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle.The view from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle overturned on the side of the road.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not identified the victim at this time.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.