Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search continues for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Atlantic City, New Jersey, then fled the scene.

The crash happened on Route 30 eastbound around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office released a picture of the striking vehicle.

The striking vehicle is described as a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima with Iowa license plate LNB-789.

Investigators say the car will have damage to the front passenger side, and the license plate may have been changed or removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7684, Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5744, or submit a tip online at ACPO.org/tips.