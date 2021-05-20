caught on video

AC beach patrol issues warning after recent rescues involving children

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Beach patrol issues warning after recent rescues involving children

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Beach patrol officials in Atlantic City, New Jersey are putting out a word of caution to the growing preseason crowds after several ocean rescues involving children.

On Tuesday, surveillance cameras captured three children, ages 8, 9 and 11, stuck on a drainage pipe on the Virginia Avenue beach surrounded by rough waves.

A good Samaritan tried to help them until two police officers arrived. Police body cam footage showed officers carrying the kids to shore.

The children and the good Samaritan were sent to the hospital for lacerations, having been banged up by the waves and the pipe.

Chief Steve Downey with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol says the children are very lucky.

"With the help of a good Samaritan and the police, we arrived on scene afterward and we're able to get them to safety. They were cut up pretty good," said Downey.

Police say two children had to be rescued from that same spot on Thursday, and another group of kids had to be rescued in another spot in Atlantic City on Saturday, May 15.




Officials say the weather has been bringing more people to the beach and the ocean.

"We've had probably the biggest crowds at this time of year that we've had in my lifetime," said Downey.
As is the case in many beach towns, lifeguards will not be on duty in Atlantic City until Memorial Day weekend. But officials say people are still getting into trouble in the ocean.

Officials are asking people not to swim when guards are off duty, and to stay away from rocks, piers and other hazards.


"We're in the process now of trying to get signage out to all of those areas to try to alert the people ahead of time. Unfortunately for us, those areas seem to attract people to them," said Downey.

Adults say it's a reminder to keep a close watch.

"Especially when the water is like this, I like to stay close by in case I have to grab her," said Valerie Maddox of Northeast Philadelphia, who was spending the day at the beach with her great-niece.

Downey says some new signs went up this week and more are on the way, warning people to stay away from rocks and hazards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic cityocean beachcaught on videochild rescue
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
NJ man caught in racist tirade now facing nearly 2 dozen charges
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News