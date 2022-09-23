Atlantic City City Council bans gas stations from filling up ATVs, dirt bikes

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City City Council recently passed an ordinance with a 7-2 vote that makes it illegal for gas stations to fuel ATVs and dirt bikes that ride up to the pump.

For the staff at the Gulf Gas Station in Atlantic City, it was an exciting moment when they posted the ordinance on their pumps Thursday.

The manager says it's a relief.

"They're trouble. They don't care if there are cars, care if there are customers. They don't care," said manager MD Liton.

City officials say it's an attempt to prevent incidents like dirt bikes and ATV riders going on the crowded boardwalk or anywhere in the city.

"The purpose of this is to make these riders feel uncomfortable, to feel like they're not wanted here in Atlantic City," said Andrew Kramer, the public information officer for Atlantic City.

Kramer says if one of the five gas stations in town violates the new ordinance they could be fined.

However, there is one exception.

"If they feel in danger by the rider refusing to fill up, then they can fill up. But then they have to let police know within one hour of fill up," said Kramer.

Soon the police department will post official signs at each station alerting ATV or dirt bike riders who may come through.

But we did speak with someone who disagrees with this.

"It brings a lot of us together. It stops a lot of violence believe it or not," said Giovanni Dubose of Atlantic City.

Dubose says he rides dirt bikes and ATVs in Atlantic City, and in his words, it gives residents something to look forward to.

"It takes away from our culture in Atlantic City. We love to ride daytime or nighttime. We're not really threatening anyone. We're just riding through certain parts of Atlantic City," said DuBose.

Meanwhile, there is one way you can still put gas directly into a dirt bike or ATV in Atlantic City -- that's if they're driven to a gas station on a properly registered trailer or truck.