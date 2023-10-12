Shop sells 'Atta-boy, Harper' shirts after comment from Braves player fires up Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local company is capitalizing on the drama stirred up by Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after the Phillies lost Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday night.

Inside the Atlanta Braves clubhouse, Arcia joked "Atta-boy, Harper" in front of reporters.

On Wednesday night, as Bryce Harper ran the bases after his two home runs, he stared Arcia down.

"I think that's going to go down as the coldest moment in Philly sports history," Ryan Cassidy, founder and creator of Phillygoat, said.

Cassidy said right after the game, he and his brothers started selling "Atta-boy, Harper" shirts to mark the moment.

Since Wednesday night, Cassidy said Phillygoat has sold more than 500 of the t-shirts.

"We got to work and churned out a shirt design, just quick to market. As soon as the game ended we dropped that shirt," Cassidy explained.

Action News spoke with fans on Thursday about Arcia's comment and Harper's reaction on Wednesday night.

"You don't poke a guy like Bryce Harper," Collin McNamara, of South Philadelphia, said. "It was amazing to see Bryce answer and answer again."

Chris Oteri, of South Philadelphia, said he loved the emotion and energy Harper played with on Wednesday night. He also loved his stare-down with Arcia.

"It's iconic now," he said. "I think it's something we'll remember forever."