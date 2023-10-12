Harper's postgame interview is a must-watch for Phillies fans: 'I absolutely love this place'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are 25-11 in the postseason at Citizens Bank Park, the top postseason winning percentage for any team in any park with a minimum 20 games.

And there's probably a good reason--- it gets loud in South Philadelphia.

"There's nothing like it. I mean we come out of that tunnel ready to go and I just laugh and I smile because it's so much fun," Harper said after Wednesday night's Game 3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

"I love this place. I signed here for a reason: to do everything I could to bring back a trophy to this town, to Mr. Middleton, to this organization. I get chills thinking about it because that's what it's all about. I absolutely love this place. I love every single person in this organization fighting claw and every single day to get back to that moment," he added.

Harper just gets it, doesn't he?

The slugger ended Wednesday's postgame interview with a nod to the Phillies hype video that was released before the NL wildcard series: "There's nothing like playing here, and Garrett (Stubbs) said it best man, 'If you don't like it, you can get out because we don't want you here.'"

The Phillies will take on the Braves Thursday night in Game 4 of the NLDS.

One more win and the Fightins are moving on to the NLCS.