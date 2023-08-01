3 juveniles, ages 12 to 14, arrested for attempted car theft in Gloucester County

Police say it appears the suspects were trying to steal the vehicle as demonstrated in videos circulating on social media.

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey say three young suspects have been arrested for attempting to steal a car from an apartment complex in broad daylight.

Officers were called to the Mullica West Apartment Complex around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A caller told police the juveniles had smashed the window on her 2013 Kia Soul, and one of them entered the vehicle.

Police say damage to the steering column indicated they were trying to steal the vehicle as demonstrated in videos circulating on social media.

The vehicle's alarm went off and three suspects fled. Police say all three suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The suspects include a 12-year-old from Mullica Hill, a 14-year-old from Mullica Hill and a 14-year-old from Gibbstown.

They have been charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief and other offenses.

The three suspects were released to their parents pending court appearances.