atv

ATV rider crashes into Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV in Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATV collided with a Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV leaving one man seriously injured.

It happened at City Avenue and Monument Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the ATV rider crashed into the trooper's SUV and was thrown 30 feet.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

The trooper was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwynnefield heights (philadelphia)atvpennsylvania state policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATV
Philly police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV activity
Philly police deploy officers to remove ATVs from city streets
2 injured in ATV crash in Winslow Township
Police confiscate dirtbikes, ATVs after disturbance in Pinelands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco police department on verge of collapse, chief says
'Grim Milestone:' Philly hits 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
Protesters near PHA building reach deal to end encampment
34-year-old critically injured in Parkside shooting
Hurricane Delta becomes Category 2 storm
Fire breaks out on NJ Transit River Line, service suspended
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
Phillies first baseman Hoskins had elbow surgery
Morning Moms: Baking up some fun with the family
Neighborhoods holding postponed National Night Out events
More TOP STORIES News