caught on camera

Man fatally shot at Austin protest

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Facebook Live broadcast of a protest march through downtown Austin late Saturday night captured the sound of multiple gunshots going off and people running in a panic.

One man died in the gunfire when he approached a vehicle, according to Austin police.

The video, taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, shows the march entering an intersection before some sort of commotion takes place in the middle of crowd. Then, at least five shots are heard in quick succession.

A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that a driver honked and sped toward protesters before opening fire.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was carrying a rifle, according to one witness. He approached the vehicle and was shot by the driver. The driver then drove away, witnesses said.

Austin police spokesperson Katrina Ratliff told reporters a suspect was detained and was cooperating with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
