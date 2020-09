COVID-19 forced auto dealers to shut down sales, lay off employees and refigure how they do business.Despite all the roadblocks, the industry has been resilient. We look at how some local shops helped the city service their fleet and essential workers keep their cars on the road. Plus, is the COVID-car a real thing? Learn how sales have bounced back and the new reality of buying a car.Watch the entire show with hosts Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers right here: 2020 Auto Experience or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).