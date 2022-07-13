Police urge residents to lock their cars after luxury vehicles stolen in Avalon, New Jersey

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Avalon, New Jersey are urging people to lock their vehicles and homes after four luxury cars were stolen this week."It's so upsetting because this is such a family, safe town, but I definitely tell my kids to lock up their bikes. I lock up my cars," said Kirsten Eckard of Marlton.Avalon police say a group of suspects wearing masks and gloves stole four cars early Tuesday between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m."They were in different areas of Avalon. We had a Bentley, Mercedes, a BMW and a Porsche were all stolen," said Police Chief Jeff Christopher.He says a similar heist happened Memorial Day weekend when three high-end cars were stolen.Detectives believe the suspects are from the Newark area and drove around before the thefts to scout their targets.In two cases, police said the suspects entered unlocked houses to take the car keys.Christopher said this type of crime is becoming more prevalent along the Jersey Shore and around the state."It did happen last year. Years before I would've said it was unusual, unfortunately, it's becoming more and more common," said Christopher.Police are now urging people who have cameras or alarm systems to make sure they're on."People come down here on vacation because they want to enjoy themselves. And sometimes maybe they forget to lock their doors like they would at home," said Christopher.A tip for some high-end vehicles: police say in some cases you can easily tell if they're unlocked if the side mirrors are out.Some vehicles have mirrors that will automatically fold in when they are locked. It's something police say thieves will look for.Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Avalon police.