stolen car

Police urge residents to lock their cars after luxury vehicles stolen in Avalon, New Jersey

In two cases, police said the suspects entered unlocked houses to take the car keys.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lock your cars: Luxury vehicles stolen in Avalon, NJ

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Avalon, New Jersey are urging people to lock their vehicles and homes after four luxury cars were stolen this week.

"It's so upsetting because this is such a family, safe town, but I definitely tell my kids to lock up their bikes. I lock up my cars," said Kirsten Eckard of Marlton.

Avalon police say a group of suspects wearing masks and gloves stole four cars early Tuesday between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

"They were in different areas of Avalon. We had a Bentley, Mercedes, a BMW and a Porsche were all stolen," said Police Chief Jeff Christopher.

He says a similar heist happened Memorial Day weekend when three high-end cars were stolen.

Detectives believe the suspects are from the Newark area and drove around before the thefts to scout their targets.

In two cases, police said the suspects entered unlocked houses to take the car keys.

Christopher said this type of crime is becoming more prevalent along the Jersey Shore and around the state.

"It did happen last year. Years before I would've said it was unusual, unfortunately, it's becoming more and more common," said Christopher.

Police are now urging people who have cameras or alarm systems to make sure they're on.

"People come down here on vacation because they want to enjoy themselves. And sometimes maybe they forget to lock their doors like they would at home," said Christopher.

A tip for some high-end vehicles: police say in some cases you can easily tell if they're unlocked if the side mirrors are out.

Some vehicles have mirrors that will automatically fold in when they are locked. It's something police say thieves will look for.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Avalon police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avalon boroughcrimejersey shorecarsnew jersey newsstolen car
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOLEN CAR
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
Driver of stolen car leads high-speed chase near LA | VIDEO
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
TOP STORIES
Teen girl turns self in to police in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Del. bridge gets new warning signs after 7 crashes this year
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Health officials confirm second case of monkeypox in Camden County
Block party canceled amid violence: 'You're letting the idiots win'
Health care worker helps 'Moms Like Me' in the community
Show More
Starbucks closing Center City Philadelphia store, 15 others
NYC's PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
McDonald's offers incentives to fill hundreds of open positions
Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in Philly attack
More TOP STORIES News